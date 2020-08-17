PBDSB reinstated by Home Ministry after waiting over a year for reinstatement appeal decision

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has been reinstated by the Home Ministry after waiting over a year for the decision of its appeal.

According to its president Bobby William, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in June last year decided to deregister PBDSB when it failed to submit several years of annual returns within time.

“The issue was a technical one due to some oversight of the leaders. We, the new exco, took over from the old one and did our best to maintain its status. But when we submitted the last annual returns in June 2019 we were told that the party had been deregistered. We were shocked but we maintained our cool. So we immediately filed an appeal for reinstatement,” Bobby said.

“All I can say now is that, compliance was done out of time. These happened in June last year. But thank you to the RoS and Home Ministry, we get PBDSB back. So our supreme council will convene soon to decide on our next course of action,” he added.

Bobby said they received the letter of reinstatement dated Aug 6 2020 only recently.

He also thanked the opposition coalition Gasak because when its members were partyless, they all parked at the various parties within Gasak.

Now that PBDSB has been reinstated, the party would still maintain collaboration with Gasak especially when facing the next state election, he said.

Bobby said PBDSB’s role is to provide a vehicle for like-minded members of the public to focus on their political struggles and to fight for their rights and interests and also that of the Dayak community.