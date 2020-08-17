SAR recovers one victim in drowning incident, one still missing

MIRI (Aug 17): A search and rescue (SAR) operation today has recovered one of two victims who were feared drowned after their boat hit a rock and capsized at Long Mewah, near Long Aton in Tinjar Baram on Saturday night.

When contacted, Marudi police chief DSP Jo Heng confirmed the discovery of the first victim, who was identified as 14-year-old Franky Setiawan Jena, at around 4.30pm.

“The telephone line of my men who are at the scene is poor. But I can confirm that one victim has been found, and that they are on their way to hospital,” he said.

The first victim was found some 15 minutes downriver from where their boat capsized.

Another victim who is still missing is 47-year-old Eduin Jala.

Earlier, Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said Bomba had been alerted on the incident on Saturday at around 11.45pm from SK Long Aton headmaster.

Based on the information received, five people, including the teenager, who were doing repair works at the school had gone fishing at around 2.30pm on Saturday to the upper river located some 20 minutes boat ride from the school.

“When they were on their way back from the fishing trip at around 9.30pm, the boat that they were in hit a rock, causing it to capsize.

“Three of them managed to swim to safety while the two victims had been swept away by strong current,” said Law.

Following a report lodged on the incident by the school’s headmaster, a SAR was immediately activated at 6.30am on Sunday led by the staff of the school and villagers pending arrival of Bomba personnel from Marudi Bomba station.

The operation will resume tomorrow (Aug 18).