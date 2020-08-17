Schools urged to spread the word on free school bus service to students – Yayasan Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 17): Yayasan Sarawak hopes that schools will continue to spread the word about the free school bus service to pupils and students in their respective schools so that the service will be fully utilised.

Today marked the first day of operation of the service, provided by the state government.

According to a statement from Yayasan Sarawak, the service on the first day in general went well despite minor issues regarding routes and schedules.

Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang and State Education director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus, together with other officers, went on the ground to monitor the operation of the service as early as 6am at over 30 locations.

It was found that there are still a number of parents and students who had not found out about this free service.

Azmi called for students and parents to download free school bus app on Google PlayStore and Apple AppStore.

For more information, contact the Programme and Assistance Section at

082-441686 or via email [email protected]g.my.