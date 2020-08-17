SGH among five Malaysian hospitals given world recognition for outstanding stroke care

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has been recognised by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) as among the five Malaysian hospitals that have achieved international standards in their stroke care practices.

SGH was awarded the Diamond and Gold awards of the WSO Angels Award. The other hospitals that received the awards were Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban (Gold), Hospital Seberang Jaya (Gold), Regency Specialist Hospital (Gold) and Pantai Hospital Penang (Diamond).

Prior to this, SGH had also received awards for two consecutive quarters – the Gold in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Diamond in the first quarter of this year.

The World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Award winners received their recognition from Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon at the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Stroke Virtual Conference in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The WSO Angels Award is part of the Angels Initiative, launched by German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, which engages hospitals to improve the quality of stroke care through continuous training and consultations.

First introduced in Malaysia in 2017, the Angels Initiative actively collaborates with the Malaysian Stroke Council (MSC) to engage with over 34 hospitals nationwide.

As part of the ongoing engagement, hospitals are encouraged to submit records of their stroke cases including the procedures and therapies administered to qualify for the WSO Angels Award.

The data is recorded in the Registry of Stroke Care Quality (RES-Q), which is then evaluated against various measures to determine if they qualify for the Gold Status, Platinum Status, or Diamond Status awards.

The WSO Angels Award will then be given to hospitals that demonstrate global standards in their stroke care practices, based on the timeliness and quality of the treatment.

A total of 12 hospitals in Malaysia have been enrolled in the RES-Q since 2019, out of which five hospitals have successfully obtained the Gold and Diamond awards since Quarter 3 of 2019.

To qualify for the Diamond Award, hospitals must treat stroke patients in a dedicated stroke unit or Intensive Care Unit (ICU) throughout their hospital stay.

The hospitals would also have to be able to treat at least 50 per cent of patients with recanalisation therapy within 45 minutes upon arrival at the hospital and 75 per cent within 60 minutes.

Pantai Hospital Penang became the first hospital in Malaysia to receive the Diamond Award and to achieve it for two consecutive quarters.