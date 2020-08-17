Sibuti MP proposes gov’t produce guidebook on building fire-resistant longhouses

KUCHING (Aug 17): Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni has proposed that the government produce a guidebook on building fire-resistant longhouses.

In proposing this in Parliament today, he also requested the federal government through the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to come up with some form of insurance policy for longhouses in case of fire incidents.

“Based on the record between 2018 and so far this year, nearly 40 longhouses went up in flames, and most of these longhouses are located in rural areas.

“If the government can launch a guidebook to offer knowledge on how to build a new longhouse that is more resistant to fire, it should help,” he said in his supplementary questions to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

Lukanisman pointed out that it had been a tradition for the elected representatives to allocate funds for longhouse residents to procure fire extinguishers.

Given this, he wondered if the federal government could come up with some form of insurance policy particularly to cater for the needs of longhouses in remote Sarawak.

In a response, Deputy Minister of KPKT Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib thanked the Sarawakian MP for his proposal to produce standard operating procedures (SOP) for longhouse dwellers to deal with fire.

According to him, local dwellers have successfully saved four out of the 10 longhouses that caught fire so far this year.

He said the locals put out the fires using the fire extinguishers provided by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Malaysia, an act which protected an estimated properties worth RM9.7 million from being destroyed.

“My ministry and Bomba would like to record congratulations and thanks to these longhouse dwellers and their leaders who had worked closely with Bomba,” he said.

Ismail said the government was not obligated to provide longhouses with fire-related equipment under the Sarawak Building Ordinance 1994.

He, however, said KPKT would discuss with the state government and the relevant authorities to help address the matter so as to ensure the well-being and safety of longhouse dwellers.