Six caught attempting to exit country via illegal border crossing

KUCHING: Six illegal immigrants were apprehended by army personnel at an oil palm plantation, 5.2km from the Malaysia-Indonesia border, last Saturday.

The First Infantry Division said the four men and two women, on three motorcycles, were attempting to cross back into Indonesia via an illegal path, when they were intercepted around 4.30pm by personnel from the Third Infantry Brigade.

“Checks showed that none of them possessed valid travel documents and they intended to enter Indonesia illegally.

“Also seized from them were the three motorcycles, 30kg of rice and a smartphone,” said the First Infantry Division in a statement.

The suspects and seized items were later handed over to the police in Serian.

Meanwhile, the army division said close cooperation with the management of the oil palm plantation as well as the public had enabled the army to thwart two similar border-crossing attempts last week. It also highlighted the Malaysian Armed Forces’ continued commitment in safeguarding the country’s borders.