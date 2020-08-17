State govt urged to come up with well-researched master plan before implementing 5G network in Sarawak

MIRI: The state government should come up with a well-researched and developed master plan on the introduction 5G cellular network connection throughout the state, be it in urban or rural areas before implementing it, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak vice-chairman Roland Engan.

Roland, who is PKR Baram branch chief, said while PKR Sarawak applauds Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s positive attitude towards the introduction of 5G cellular network connection in Sarawak, it has to be done only after a thorough research is conducted.

“Moving forward, to introduce 5G throughout the city and urban areas would certainly broaden the development gap between the urban and rural areas of Sarawak.

“Waiting for physical infrastructure development such as road linking all rural communities as the pre-condition on the introduction of 5G will cause the rural communities to be further left behind,” he said in a press statement today.

Roland said PKR Sarawak understands that the implementation of 5G cellular network connection is inevitable, as it will ensure all communities throughout Sarawak are well connected and that it can expedite the process of transformation of the entire society.

However, he reminded the state government that its application and implementation should be well regulated to ensure strict personal data protection, community data protection and biodiversity data protection to avoid unnecessary abuse of data and information.

“The vulnerable rural communities who eager to maintain their heritage, customs and rights should always be protected from such abuse. Hence, a special State law should legislated by state government soonest possible,” he said.

On Friday (Aug 14), Abang Johari at the launch of Malaysia’s first 5G Test Bed at the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) said that Sarawak will install 5G infrastructure within the next 10 years starting in the urban areas, for it to be the “most forefront state in the whole of Malaysia”.