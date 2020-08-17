Stay productive, connected, and healthy with Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch3

KUCHING: Samsung has introduced its latest addition to its Galaxy Watch lineup with Galaxy Watch3, a next-generation smartwatch that combines timeless craftsmanship with cutting-edge health and wellness features.

The Galaxy Watch3 boasts all the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Sporting a timeless design, this watch is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather and for the first time, Galaxy Watch3 will also be available in a titanium model that’s both durable and elegant.

Galaxy Watch3 also features the popular rotating bezel from previous watch models, which merges form with function. With just a turn of the bezel, you can easily toggle between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications.

Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14 per cent thinner, eight per cent smaller and 15 per cent lighter – combined with a larger display.

Users can also customise the watch face to perfectly reflect their personal style from over 80,000 watch faces available on the Galaxy Store, or design your own. It also has a library of 40 different complications that allows users to personalise the watch face with the information that’s most important.

With each new iteration, Galaxy Watch capabilities have expanded, and now, Galaxy Watch3 will offer new experiences in health and wellness monitoring. The Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes.

Galaxy Watch3 will also be home to the new Samsung Health Monitor app once launched, which will include blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in markets where these features have been authorized.

To ensure that help is never too far away in the event of a fall, Galaxy Watch3 comes with a new feature that detects falls, which identifies a potential fall and can send an SOS notification to your chosen contacts.

Beginning a fitness routine can be difficult, but Samsung’s running form tool is here to help. Running analysis will be able to offers real-time feedback during your runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports, which help improve form, boost performance, and reduce injury.

To track your cardio progress as you go, you will soon be able to easily access VO2 max readings, which offer insight into your oxygen uptake. Even when you’re at home, you have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts.

Simply select a workout routine on your Galaxy smartphone, cast it onto your Samsung Smart TV, and your Galaxy Watch3 will take care of the rest and automatically track the workout. Because recovery is just as important as the exercise, Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014. Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.

In addition, seamless compatibility between the Galaxy Watch3 and other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20, amplifies your mobile experiences. You can set automatic reply options for both messages and images, and easily view emoticons and photos directly from your wrist. You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience; play your favorite music from your phone with the rotating bezel; and use simple hand gestures, like clenching and unclenching your fist to receive a call, or rotating your wrist to mute alarms or incoming calls. For those who spend extended periods away from their phone, LTE models are also available, allowing you to take calls and messages, stream your favorite playlists, and access your favorite apps on-the-go.

The Galaxy Watch3 41mm and 45mm are priced at RM1,699 and RM1,799 respectively, both available in Bluetooth variant.

Galaxy Watch 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black.

Galaxy Watch3 is available for pre-order starting from now to August 20, 2020 (or while stocks last). Customers who purchase Galaxy Watch3 during this period will be entitled to an amazing gift – wireless charger pad worth RRP RM239.