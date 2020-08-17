‘Tan Sri’ award appreciation to all frontliners – Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 17): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has described the conferment of the Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) which he received in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday today as a symbol of appreciation to all frontliners and Health Ministry’s staff in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I truly represent the Health Ministry and frontliners to receive this award,” he said when met after the investiture ceremony of the 2020 Federal Awards at Istana Melawati here today.

Apart from Dr Noor Hisham, 11 other individuals were also conferred with the PSM awards today which carry the title ‘Tan Sri’.

In today’s (first day) investiture ceremony, a total of 31 individuals received their awards, honours and medals from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Dr Noor Hisham expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the award.

“I also take this opportunity to remind Malaysians to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs). We look after ourselves, our families, our communities, and we look after the country,” said Dr Noor Hisham, who regularly holds press conferences on the development of Covid-19 in the country, eagerly awaited by all Malaysians. – Bernama