Two shop operators fined RM1,000 each for not complying with RMCO SOP

KUCHING (Aug 17): Two shop operators were fined RM1,000 each by the Padawan District police for failing to comply with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) on Sunday.

Padawan District Police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said that the two shop operators were compounded during the checks made by the police around the district on that day.

“We will not compromise with any premises that do not adhere to the SOPs and RMCO regulations which were enforced during Covid-19,” he said in a statement here today.

He added, compounds issued were because the shop operators did not comply with the prescribed SOPs, namely not screening and recording body temperature as well as customer details such as phone numbers and names, even though these procedures had been mentioned many times.

Following that, he said the two shop operators committed offences under Regulation 10 (Directives by the Director General of Health) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) (No.7) Regulations 2020.

He also reminded that compounds must be paid to the District Health office within fourteen days of the date the compound was issued.