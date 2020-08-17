US brokers UAE-Israel deal, stirring unease across the Persian Gulf

Fundamental outlook

The Trump administration brokered a deal between United Arabs Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalise the diplomatic ties between the two countries. Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries in the Persian Gulf do not welcome the ties despite US Government’s claims at succeeding a peace-deal. Israel agreed to suspend some the annexed lands on the West Bank.

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to force ByteDance sell or terminate the TikTok app in the US market after 90 days.

American consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in July. Core prices, excluding fresh food and energies, also gained 0.6 per cent. Both data exceeding consensus’ expectations.

The weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 8 fell to 963,000, below one million cases for the first time since March. US core retail sales, excluding auto sales, rose 1.9 per cent in July compared with 8.3 per cent gains in the previous month.

UK claimant counts increased 94,400 in July, beating forecast. In a separate report, UK’s GDP for 2Q fell 20.4 per cent, matching forecast.

UK imposed a 14-day quarantine to all arrivals from France in addition to Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, Spain, and Belgium.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen rose moderately last week but capped beneath 107 level. We expect the trend to be contained from 106 to 107 with some selling activities week. Beware of a breakthrough in either direction after mid-week while depending on the dollar’s spearheading trend.

Euro/US dollar climbed last week but still limited to 1.19 resistance. We foresee the trend will be prone to trade lower as the dollar recovers. The range will be contained from 1.17 to 1.19. Traders are reminded to control risks should the movement fall beneath the aforementioned support.

British pound/US dollar traded in a small range last week around 1.31. We predict the market would thread sideways from 1.30 to 1.32 while waiting for a new breakthrough. In our opinion, prices would likely fall but traders should adopt proper risk control should the trend move against your favour.

Gold prices saw a sharp fall last week but bounced off US$1,870 per ounce. We reckoned the trend will trade sideways but prone to move on a low side. The trend should be contained from US$1,900 to US$1,970 per ounce while swinging in mixed sentiment. The market will persist for the next few weeks to digest the previous bullish trend.

WTI Crude prices have been struggling in a narrow range while traders have lost interest in the market. The range remained within US$40 to US$43 per barrel last week and likely to remain unchanged in the near future. Fundamentally, we are keeping close watch on the market to track the breakthrough when the price movement goes in either direction.

Silver prices bounced off US$24 per ounce bottom last week after a plunge last week. This week, we foresee the market will trade in sideways from US$25 to US$28 per ounce but it would likely play on the lower sides of the aforementioned price range. We foresee the trend will consolidate for the next few weeks before another uptrend follows through.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded sideways last week but limited to RM2,750 per MT. The trend was stagnated due to falling demand and a slow down in the rise of commodity prices. October Futures contract settled at RM2,688 per MT on Friday. We forecast the market will be contained from RM2,600 to RM2,750 per MT and the settlement on Friday will decide the eventual direction of the market.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]