5 schools in Puncak Borneo constituency selected to implement ‘i-Learn Ace’ programme

KUCHING: Five secondary schools in the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency have been selected to implement the online learning method under the ‘i-Learn Ace’ programme by Sasbadi Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin said the implementation of this programme was in line with the government’s call to adopt new norms, including learning in schools.

He said the secondary schools selected for the programme were SMK Tarat, SMK Abdul Razak, SMK Padawan, SMK Siburan and SMK Lake.

“The programme involving the five schools was for the first time launched at the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency.

“This effort will support and further strengthen the Sarawak government’s desire to achieve a vision towards a digital Sarawak,” he said at the Digital Teaching and Learning Program Financing cheque presentation ceremony at the Puncak Borneo Service Centre here recently.

The Puncak Borneo MP believed that the programme would help the students because the syllabus is 100 per cent according to the learning standards of the Ministry of Education.

This programme, he noted, was one of the initiatives that should start today given the whole world is talking about digital learning.

“Under this programme, lessons can still continue even if there is no classes during the movement control order to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Willie said for the start, ten students and two teachers were selected from each of the five schools, with each school being allocated RM4,200 to implement the programme.

At the ceremony, Willie also presented reference books for students who will sit for the PT3 and SPM examinations.