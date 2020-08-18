Bomba director reminds premises owners to renew Fire Certificates annually

BINTULU: Owners of premises must renew Fire Certificates (FC) issued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) annually to ensure buildings or premises are safe and in good condition.

Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said renewal of FC once a year would also prevent legal action against owners.

“Currently, every hotel with 21 rooms and above is required to apply for Fire Certificate and each premises must pass a fire safety inspection and fire prevention system that meet specifications before the certificate is issued,” he said at the handing over of FC to Derrick Felix, general manager of Fairfield By Marriot Hotel Bintulu Paragon on Sunday night.

Fairfield Hotel is among the first of new premises in the division to receive a fire certificate this year out of 49 premises inspected by fire safety officers.

Khirudin stressed that every premises should have an FC to ensure the building is safe for occupation and to avoid difficulty with the insurance company in the event of a fire or other incidents.

Also present were Bomba Sarawak Fire Safety Division assistant director Mohamad Fauzi Mohamat Kifli, Bintulu fire chief Unjar Lum and Bintulu Fire Safety Unit chief Gawai John.