Breast cancer survivors climb Mt Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Kinabalu Pink Ribbon (KPR), a breast cancer support association, celebrated its 10 anniversary recently and to commemorate this momentous event, a team of 12 survivors scaled the highest mountain in Southeast Asia last Saturday.

Led by founder Datin Lucilla Pang, past president Annie Chin and captain Rainty Tioh, the team was supported by six volunteers who are caregivers of the survivor members.

This is the association’s fith Survivors Climb Mt Kinabalu project as it is symbolic of their struggle in the fight against breast cancer. The first climb was in 2011 in conjunction with KPR’s first anniversary. Subsequent climbs in 2016, 2017 and 2018 were for new survivor members.

This year’s climb is in conjunction with the 10th anniversary which has seen the association in the last decade making deep impact in providing patient support/counselling and raising awareness of breast cancer among the community throughout Sabah.

KPR is very grateful for all the support particularly to the Ministry of Youth of Sports and the many generous sponsors namely FITLINE (M) Sdn Bhd, MTT Shipping, Milwaukee, Double Smart and all who have contributed to its cause.

The main objective of the Survivors Climb Mt Kinabalu is to inspire and encourage patients and survivors that there is life after breast cancer; hence the slogan – Determination Inspiration Survivorship Together We Conquer.

For some of the KPR team members, it is their umpteen time in summitting Mt Kinabalu.

Captain Rainty has climbed a record 19 times, Datin Lucilla (fifth) and Annie (fourth).