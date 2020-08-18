Chefs encouraged to upgrade skills

KUCHING: A local prominent chef is recommending his counterparts across Sarawak to acquire a Diploma in Food Preparation and Manufacturing Services to upgrade themselves.

With over 50 years’ worth of culinary experience, Chef Goh Ah Seng has just acquired the certificate issued by the Skills Development Department under the Ministry of Human Resources.

The founder and chairman of Kuching How Yu Chefs Association said it took him more than a year to obtain the diploma, which he regarded as one of many milestones in his ongoing quest for more accreditations made available by the government.

The experienced chef said he would want to acquire a Bachelor’s degree in the same field of expertise in the future.

“The diploma is not just about culinary preparations, but it also comprises management skills such as the ways to manage a restaurant and to uphold the standard hygiene practices in such establishment.

“I encourage the local chefs to go for the diploma programme now rather than seeking to acquire it in a hurry once the government has gazetted the course,” he said when met at Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant in Aeroville here yesterday.

Chef Goh, 68, who is chairman of the board of directors of Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant Sdn Bhd, said the diploma had broadened his knowledge in preparations of Chinese cuisines.

He hoped to have an opportunity to share his experience not only with other chefs, but also with his fellow Malaysians in general.

He was motivated to acquire the diploma due to his observation of the country lacking a good source of information about Chinese cuisines.

In addition to his diploma, Chef Goh is also a recipient of three internationally-recognised awards – the ‘Honorary Chairman of Five Star Excellence’; the ‘Escoffier International Gourmet Ambassador’; and the ‘Dr Gastronomy from Escoffier Society International, Asia Pacific Grandchef Society’, which he received last year.

For the record, the Escoffier Society International, Asia Pacific Grandchef Society was founded in 1936 and to this day, it retains its name despite having 83 establishments.

“It’s like a chefs association that provides a variety of side dishes for a dinner that will be served to businessmen and other guests-of-honour.

“Everyone deserves to taste various dishes served by the association, and some of them (diners) are professionals such as doctors, diplomatic officers and distinguished guests of the country,” said Chef Goh, adding that the Escoffier Asia Pacific Association was aimed at forming an influential culinary association in the world.

In retrospect, he said the chairman of Escoffier Asia Pacific Association, Johnny Yuen, had taken him to China in 2005 to recruit members, at one of the hotels there until the association was fully formed.

“China had also requested the United Nations to grant recognition of Chinese cuisines,” he added.

Chef Goh also encouraged any local chef interested in acquiring a Diploma in Food Preparation and Manufacturing Services, to contact him via 019-886 3813.

“If the response is good, with about 20 chefs interested in taking up the diploma programme, the Kuching How Yu Chefs Association would invite officials from the Human Resources Ministry to come over for a briefing,” he said.