Deputy Minister: Putrajaya approves 93 dilapidated school restoration, upgrading projects in S’wak

BINTULU (Aug 18): A total of 93 dilapidated school restoration and upgrading projects in Sarawak have been approved by the federal government under the Phase One and Phase Two costing RM700 million, said Deputy Education Minister Dr Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said the projects under the RM1 billion contra loan payment by the Sarawak government to the federal government is currently being implemented in three phases.

Dr Mah said as of July this year, a total of RM700 million loan have been paid by the Sarawak government for the projects.

According to him, the restoration and upgrading of the dilapidated schools comprised various scopes such as constructing the classrooms, administration blocks, boarding, teachers’ quarters, dining hall, resource centre, science room, toilet and other facilities.

“The first phase involved 41 schools costing RM350 million, 52 schools in phase two costing RM350 million, while the third phase still in the finalising stage on the list and scopes of works by KPM (Ministry of Education) with the state government costing RM300 million,” he said in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat on the implementation status of the restoration project, upgrading or rebuilding of dilapidated schools in Sarawak as promised by the previous federal government after Sarawak paid RM700 million out of the RM1 billion contra loan payment to the federal government.

Regarding the status of the projects in Phase One and Phase Two, Mah said for Phase One, a total of 21 projects are in the construction stage, followed by 20 projects in the pre-construction stage with six projects will be tendered by end of September this year.

He said all of the projects in Phase Two is the pre-construction stage where the Sarawak Public Works Department is carrying out the survey work and preparing the tender documents with the tender expected to be issued in stages starting Aug 22.

In reply to the Betong MP’s additional question, Dr Mah said there are nine projects of upgrading the dilapidated schools in Betong have been approved by the government under the Phase One and Phase Two.