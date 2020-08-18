EC to go ahead with Sabah polls pending decision on dissolution of state assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The Election Commission (EC) is ready to go ahead with the Sabah State Election although there is a judicial review application made against the decision to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly.

EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said that so far, it had not received any court directive regarding the matter.

“So, we will continue to prepare for this state election. Until we get orders from the court, we will continue to uphold our responsibility,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The EC had earlier yesterday announced that Sabah would hold its 16th state election on Sept 26, with nomination day set for Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22.

On Aug 3, former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 other assemblymen applied for a judicial review of the decision to dissolve the state assembly.

Earlier yesterday, the Kota Kinabalu High Court had set Aug 21 to rule whether the decision of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly on July 30 is justiciable.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the EC would study the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of COVID-19, especially on physical distancing and the use of hand sanitisers, for the Chini (held on July 4) and Slim (to be held on Aug 29) by-elections when drafting one for the Sabah polls.

Regarding those fed up with the political scenario in the state and contemplating not voting, Azmi advised them to cast their votes, saying it was the responsibility of every citizen to determine the future of the country.

He said the EC would launch a “Jom Kita Undi” (Let’s Vote) campaign through various media channels in a bid to encourage the people of Sabah to come out and vote. — Bernama