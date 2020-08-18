Encouraging attendance as schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan reopen

KUCHING: Students in 213 primary and secondary schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts returned to school yesterday after a period of nearly five months since the start of the Movement Control Order in March.

The reopening in these three districts, which was twice postponed following spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases last month, saw pupils in Primary 1 to 6 as well as students in Remove Class, Form 1 to 4 and Lower 6 return to class with only minimal absentee reported.

Bernama reported Sarawak education director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus as saying the attendance rate at all the schools was encouraging.

“Based on the feedback I received, there is no issue on this (attendance) as parents are very cooperative. Although there are some absentees… but that is normal to have one or two absentees in each class,” he said.

Abang Mat Ali added he could not immediately provide the average attendance rate as his officers were still compiling the data from all the schools involved.

Meanwhile, SK St Thomas headmaster Sagat Chupong said he did not expect all of his 582 pupils to return to school yesterday.

He told The Borneo Post when met that he was expecting an attendance rate of 90 per cent at most, as there are parents who are unwilling to take the risk of sending their children back to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Several parents have written to the school informing us that they would not be sending their kids to school yet. They said they would look at the situation first and may send their kids at another time when it’s safer,” he said.

SK St Thomas is utilising its hall to screen the body temperature of its students, with four stations being set up for the purpose.

Arriving pupils, who wore face masks with some even donning face shields, were instructed to line up and maintain physical distancing from each other while waiting for their turn to be screened.

They were then required to go to a nearby sink to wash their hands with anti-bacterial hand wash, before proceeding to their respective classes.

Several teachers maintained a close watch to ensure no overcrowding as the pupils – some accompanied by parents – entered the school gate.

According to Sagat, the school has implemented every measure and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government such as scanning of body temperature of all pupils, requiring the pupils to practise physical distancing, requiring the use of face masks at all times, as well as regular washing of hands.

He said the school even prepared an isolation room for any student with fever or body temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above, as well as cough and flu-like symptoms.

“After isolating them, we will contact their parents as well as the health officers. We will assist their parents to communicate with the health officer.”

Meanwhile, Kuching Central Police Station chief ASP Ahmad Abang, who is also SK St Thomas’ liaison officer, said he was satisfied with the school’s measures and compliance with the SOP.

Nonetheless, he said schools must also play their role in reporting any health complications and issues among pupils to the Health Department immediately, particularly those with symptoms of Covid-19.

“The school must contact the Health Department immediately and inform them of any pupils or students showing symptoms so that immediate action can be taken to prevent the further spread of the disease,” he said.