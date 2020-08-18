Former PKR Kanowit branch deputy chairman Thomas Laja Besi passes away

SIBU: Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kanowit branch deputy chairman Thomas Laja Besi, 67, passed away this afternoon.

This was confirmed by former PKR Kanowit chairman George Chen when contacted via WhatsApp.

Laja reportedly fell unconscious while jogging at Bukit Memaloh in Kanowit.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik said six firemen were sent to the scene after receiving an alert on the matter at 5.44pm.

“He was pronounced dead by a medical team dispatched to the scene.

“The firemen later help to carry the body to foot of the hill before handing it over to the police,” he said in a statement.

Laja, who hailed from Nanga Jagau in Ngemah, was a former headmaster.

He left behind a wife and five children.

He had contested in the general election in 2013 and state election in 2016 under PKR ticket, but lost in both elections.