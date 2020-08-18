Hubline partners MCC for O&G projects in Sarawak

KUCHING: Bursa Malaysia listed regional air and marine logistics service provider, Hubline Bhd (Hubline), today signed a Consortium Agreement with MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd (MCC), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group), for oil & gas related infrastructure projects in Sarawak.

Ranked 110 in 2018’s Fortune Global 500 with a total revenue of US$35.6 billion, MCC Group lays claim as the longest-running construction force in China’s iron and steel industry.

MCC Group also set up the Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd, which has successfully listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges in 2009. MCC Group has operated in Malaysia since 1992, and currently has a major interest in a large steel mill project in Bintulu.

MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd was incorporated in Malaysia as a limited company in 1992 with its principal business in construction.

According to the agreement, it is the intention of both parties to collaborate in the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of oil and gas related infrastructure projects in Sarawak.

In a statement, Hubline said: “We are excited about the prospects of joining hands with MCC, which is the world’s largest and strongest metallurgical construction contractor and operation service provider.

“MCC’s supreme scientific research, exploration, design and construction capabilities will perfectly complement Hubline’s strengths as an all-around logistics operator, as we look towards securing new opportunities in the oil & gas sector.”

Besides being the largest tug-and-barge operator in Southeast Asia, Hubline also owns Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd, which is one of the largest general aviation operators in the country.

Its services included flying doctor services & emergency charter, aerial survey, chartered flights, rescue operations, and more. Layang Layang also has a flying academy with its main base in Kota Kinabalu.

“The consortium agreement is a positive step forward for the Group, as it puts us in a position to be able to focus on East Malaysia-centred activities such as oil & gas projects in Sarawak and Sabah waters.

“This is in line with our desire to shift Hubline from its previous position as a shipping company into a logistics industry player, which will help the Group achieve better profitability in the long run,” the group added.

Hubline has been in the dry bulk shipping business since 2007 and provides barge logistics services of between 8,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes of dry bulk cargo per shipment.

The Group has a fleet of twenty-three sets of tugs and barges that geographically operates within the South East Asian region, plying the trading routes of amongst others, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.