Malaysians who want to return home must register on Nadma portal

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Malaysians who want to return to the country must register on the website of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this following public complaints of the delay in registering at the quarantine stations either at the hotels or public training institutes (ILA).

“To facilitate the registration process, people who want to return to the country are encouraged to provide Nadma with details of their dates of travel as well as time of arrival and the choice of quarantine station, whether hotel or ILA.

“Nadma will develop the portal for the information process and quarantine station soon,” he said at the press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order at the Parliament Building here today.

Ismail Sabri also said the government has allowed individuals who are quarantined at the quarantine stations to order food from outside through online delivery.

However, he said, they must sign a letter of undertaking and take responsibility in the event of food poisoning or other mishaps. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —