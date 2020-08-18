Man nabbed for alleged sexual assault on minor in sundry shop

KUCHING (Aug 18): A 62-year-old man has been arrested by Padawan police yesterday for the alleged sexual assault on a four-year-old girl who had gone to the suspect’s sundry shop to buy candy.

Padawan District Police chief Superintendent Aidil Bolhassan said the suspect, who was arrested at a village here at 4.30pm yesterday, had allegedly touched the girl’s private part.

He said the alleged incident took place on August 10 but it was only discovered by her mother last Saturday night when she was dressing the girl.

Aidil said the girl had told her mother that she had gone to the shop to buy sweets with her grandmother and that the shopkeeper had put his finger into her pants and touched her private part.

“The mother had asked the girl’s grandmother about the alleged incident and she said the granddaughter had told her about it. When asked why she did not say anything earlier, the grandmother said she did not want to make things worse,” said Aidil.

The mother lodged the police report yesterday and brought the girl to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical examination.

Aidil said the suspect would be remanded today for further investigation under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017.