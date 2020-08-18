MMEA personnel shoot Vietnamese fisherman in self-defence

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Kelantan had to shoot at one of two Vietnamese fishing boats inadvertently killing a fisherman when its patrol boat was threatened with actions which were aggressive and violent and imperiled the lives of its personnel.

Its director, Maritime Captain Muhd ​​Nor Syam Asmawie Yaacob said MMEA personnel in Penyelamat 7 were forced to fire warning shots into the air when the fishermen stubbornly refused to stop their boats and surrender.

“Instead, in the incident at 11.30 pm last night, they threw several diesel bombs and burning rubber at Penyelamat 7 in an effort to set it ablaze and sink it.

“They also rained hard objects at the MMEA personnel, damaging several parts of the boat, “he told reporters while taking the media to the scene here yesterday.

He said, the two fishing boats acted more violently by ramming the MMEA boat forcing the members on duty to resort to their firearms to defend themselves which compelled the Vietnamese fishermen to surrender.

Prior to the incident, the two boats, containing 19 crew members, including the skipper, were detected fishing illegally in the country’s waters about 81 nautical miles from the Tok Bali estuary, at 3.30pm yesterday.

He said the total seizures, including boats, catches and diesel, were estimated to be worth about RM2 million.

Both boats and fishermen were towed to the Maritime Headquarters in Tok Bali for investigation under Section 15) 1 (a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 which provides a fine of up to RM6 million on the skipper and RM600,000 on each crew member.

“The body of the victim, in his 30s, was sent to Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh for an autopsy,” he said.

Muhd Nur Syam said they could also be charged under the Immigration Act 1959/1963, Section 6 (1) (c) which provides a fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both and caned not more than six times.

He said MMEA would also investigate and charge the crew under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the duties of civil servants.

‘’MMEA will continue to empower Op Kuda Laut and there is no compromise, on the extreme actions of foreign fishermen who encroach into the country’s waters, in enforcing the law in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures,” he said. — Bernama