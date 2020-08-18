MOE to continue improving digital education ecosystem in the country – Deputy Minister

BINTULU (Aug 18): The Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue improving the digital education ecosystem in the country to ensure all students including those in the rural areas and B40 students will not be left behind.

“For the time being MOE is planning a comprehensive strategy to empower digital education including home-based learning,” said Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said the ministry is in the process of improving the digital education ecosystem in collaboration with the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department through the IR 4.0 study and Digital Economic Development Plan.

Mah said the ministry is also drafting a home-based education model implementation for the reference to the teachers.

He added the ministry in collaboration with the ministry of Telecommunication and Multimedia will add broadcasting time for Education TV and will continue to guide teachers to empower the teaching and learning (PdP) by using the latest applications.

Mah said this in Dewan Rakyat today in reply to Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni’s question on the measures by the ministry to ensure students in the rural areas and B40 students will have access to learning equipment that is equivalent to the urban area students such as laptop, tablet and printer and whether studies have been conducted regarding the difficulties when learning from home during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of no IT equipment at home.

“To assist students who don’t have internet access and suitable gadgets for online learning, the home-based learning have been implemented through Education TV, Education Radio and delivery of learning materials to the students,” Mah added.

Overall, he said the ministry realised the weaknesses in the implementation of home-based learning that caused the non-effectiveness and limitation of PdP via online compared to the conventional way of learning in classes.

Thus, Mah said among the main things implemented when the school reopen is to access the level of mastery among students by teachers followed by relevant action to ensure they achieved minimum mastery in every subject.

He said based on a previous study conducted by the ministry on the preparedness of students for online learning showed some 36.9 per cent of students do not have any gadgets to enable them to take part in online learning apart from constraint on limited internet connectivity especially in the rural areas.