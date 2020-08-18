‘More entrepreneurs to participate in entrepreneurship programmes, schemes’

KUCHING: Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) expects more local entrepreneurs to participate in existing entrepreneurship programmes and loan schemes, said its general manager Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir.

He said this is because there is a shift in the number of participants and as such, gave a good indication on the response to the initiative implemented by SEDC as well as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred).

“A total of 106 young entrepreneurs who participated in the Technical and Vocational Entrepreneur Programme (USTEV) received assistance of RM1,740,412 while 76 entrepreneurs from the Graduates-to-Entrepreneurs (Gerak) programme received RM1,402,454 until June 30 this year.

“As for the Sarawak Small and Medium Industry Loan Scheme (SPIKS), until July 31 this year, a total of 260 local entrepreneurs have benefited with the value of assistance received at a total of RM19,638,540,” he said at the handing over of offer letters to the participants of the USTEV, Gerak and SPIKS programmes at Menara SEDC here yesterday.

Abdul Hadi noted that from the number, it clearly proves that these programmes and schemes had received positive response and had been encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak.

He further explained that the programmes and schemes offered aim to help business people in generating income to cover the costs of their business.

Apart from that, he said it also helps entrepreneurs adapt their way of doing business according to the new norms when faced with the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, he said, entrepreneurs should be grateful to the Sarawak government for helping those who need support and assistance to cope with the economic situation affected by this pandemic.

Abdul Hadi said SEDC has always supported the aspiration of the state government in providing various economic development strategies for the well-being of the people.

“In this regard, I hope entrepreneurs will make full use of the opportunities and facilities provided in their efforts to become successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

Earlier, a total of 39 participants received offer letters for the USTEV, Gerak and SPIKS programmes at the ceremony, which was officiated by Mintred Assistant Minister Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.