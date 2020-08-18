MPKS programme to raise awareness on new norms launched

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) has launched an awareness programme meant to educate the local community about the new norms amidst the Covid-19 situation.

“We see community education and self-restrain as rational steps to ensure that the new norms would be well inculcated in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infection, as well as to strengthen to business community in Kota Samarahan,” said the council in a statement issued in connection with the launch, which took place simultaneously at Farley Supermarket and a few other locations here yesterday.

The MPKS said besides inculcating the new norms in community, the programme would also serve to encourage business owners to practise high standard of premises cleanliness, including setting up a taskforce or squad among the business people in the community set for this purpose.