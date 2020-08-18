Police investigating alleged abducting of man behind Jalan Bintang shoplot

MIRI (Aug 18): A man was believed to have been abducted from behind a shoplot at Jalan Bintang at around 4.30pm today.

A video footage of the incident, which is now widely circulated on social media, saw three men pushing the victim inside a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV).

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted confirmed the case, adding that his men has been working on the case.

“Yes, I was notified of the case, but we are not sure whether it is abduction for ransom or not. The police are also investigating the motive behind the incident,” he said when contacted.

Based on the footage, three men were seen pushing the victim into the MPV as he screamed for help. Two of them were wearing face masks while the other one had nothing on his face.

Lim added that the police are also tracing the vehicle used in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code.