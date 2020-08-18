Power outage at Batu Kitang water treatment plant cause of low water pressure for several areas in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 18): Several areas in Kuching experienced low water pressure today due to a power outage at the Batu Kitang water treatment plant.

According to a Kuching Water Board (KWB) spokesperson, the power outage caused the water pumps at the treatment plant to run slow.

Even after a technical team from Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) had restored power to the plant, time was still needed for the water pressure to return to normal.

Water tankers were deployed to several areas which experienced the water woes and while waiting for the SEB technical team to rectify the situation, KWB was using generator sets to generate power at the plant.

When contacted today, permanent secretary to the Public Utilities Ministry Dato Alice Jawan explained that the Batu Kitang water treatment plant has a standby generator set which would be switched on whenever the grid’s power has been cut off.

However, reduced water pressure would still be experienced by people and it would take several hours for the water pressure to recover even after the electricity supply is restored to power the water pumps.

“The closer your home is to the water treatment plant or water reservoir, the faster the water pressure will be returned to normal at your home. Recovery will be slower if your home is further away.

“Usually when the generator set is on, disruption may still be minimal but it can be felt due to low pressure at some locations,” she said.

According to an SEB statement, they are probing the cause of power trips at Stakan and Batu Kitang sub-stations.

These trips had cut electricity supply to Bau, parts of Lundu as well as the Batu Kitang water treatment plant, the statement said.

Power was restored around 2.30pm but the water treatment plant still needed time to get the water supply going to all affected areas.

Meanwhile, Assistant Public Utilities Minister (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said normally about 40 per cent of Kuching would be affected when the Batu Kitang water treatment plant was running slow.

KWB has power generators, 100 per cent on standby, in case of SEB power outage, he also said.

“However, the transition to using generators requires time as we have generators at eight different locations. It is during this transition that causes a sudden drop in water pressure in areas served by the pumps directly,” he explained.

However those areas served through reservoirs will have little or no impact, he pointed out.

Even though pumps fully function, it does not mean there would immediately have water supply as it has to build pressure which takes time, or around 12 hours, especially during peak hours, he said.