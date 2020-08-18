Proposal to set up RCI for Tabung Haji due to be taken to cabinet this week — Dr Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Further discussions into the proposal to form the Royal Commission of Inquiry for Tabung Haji (TH) will be tabled at the Cabinet meeting this week, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri yesterday.

He said at the same time, besides discussions with the Prime Minister on Aug 12, there are ongoing discussions being held and a report will be presented by the Finance Minister.

“God willing, in the Cabinet meeting…if it is brought up, we will discuss it.

“If all goes well, this week we will discuss issues related to TH,” he told reporters after presenting the letters of appointment to 11 Board of Trustees of the Islamic Propagation Foundation of Malaysia (Yadim) here today.

He said the discussions were specifically to get a clear picture of TH before the proposal and feasibility of setting up the RCI to look into issues connected to TH is discussed further.

Zulkifli said so far no decision has been made on the proposed RCI and all matters relating to TH.

“What is important is that we want to know and understand the real situation in TH and the best way to handle it.

“Everyone wants to see TH move forward and we are always looking at the best possibilities so that any action taken is based on facts and evidence and is taken wisely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli expressed the hope that the newly-appointed Yadim Board of Trustees will generate ideas and advice on TH’s functions.

“Their diverse background and experience in the fields of religion, academics, management and dakwah will push its agenda by putting Islam on its true footing in the country,” he said. – Bernama