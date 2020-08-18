Sabah goes to polls Sept 26

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia Election Commission has set September 26 as polling day for Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

Its deputy chairman, Dr Azmi Sharom, yesterday announced September 12 as nomination day and September 22 as early polling day.

Dr Azmi said that the campaign period is set for 14 days from September 12 to September 25 at 11.59pm.

The snap polls which resulted after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on July 31 shall involve 73 state seats.

Dr Azmi also mentioned that postal voting would be opened on August 17 to September 11 for Sabahans within the country, and up to September 3 for Sabahans residing overseas.

He also informed that there are 1,124,598 registered voters in Sabah, 70 percent of whom are expected to cast their votes on polling day.

At the same time, there are 30,540 workers during the snap polls which will take place in 741 polling centres with 2,540 voting channels.

There are also 56 early voting centres with 73 early voting channels.

The cost of holding the 16th State Legislative Assembly election is estimated at RM186 million.

Dr Azmi also advised voters to check the voters’ register beginning September 7 to find out about their voting centres and channel via the Election Commission’s portal (www.spr.gov.my) or call 03-88927018 or SMS 15888 or by using the application MySPR Semak.

He also said that independent observers from interested parties are also invited to submit their application to become observers at [email protected] beginning August 17 to August 25.

The Election Commission has also made several improvements which include setting up channels for voters above 60 years old at the voting centres; increasing the voting duration by 30 minutes from 7.30am to 5.00pm; increasing the voting channels by 332 new channels; and allowing voters with disability to vote at Channel 1. A total of 12,297 voters with disability had been identified.

During the press conference held at the Magellan Sutera Harbour Resort, Dr Azmi also said that the Election Commission would continue to conduct the snap polls for Sabah as there was no instruction from the court to do otherwise.

He also reminded that the Election Commission was not involved in corruption related cases and said that the commission had no power to deal with corruption matters.

He added that this fell under the jurisdiction of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission.