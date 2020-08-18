Sarawakians returning from overseas required to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine – Uggah

KUCHING (Aug 18): All Sarawakians returning from overseas will now have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the latest directive was made in view that positive Covid-19 cases may only be detected 10 days later.

“We wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused but we have to do it because there are cases in Sarawak which are only detected ten to 11 days after being quarantined.

“We appeal for patience from the people because it is through this process then we can break the chain of Covid-19 infection and stop it from spreading,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said during the two-week quarantine, the returning Sarawakians would have to undergo two Covid-19 tests namely on the second and tenth day of quarantine.

“The cost of quarantine accommodation and Covid-19 tests will be borne by the Sarawak government,” he said.

For non-Sarawakians namely Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan as well as non-citizens who are entering Sarawak from overseas, he said they will be required to pay for their quarantine accommodation charges and Covid-19 detection test fees.

He added that this new ruling is effective until Aug 31.

On Aug 6, SDMC announced that all Malaysians coming into Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan no longer need to be quarantined at quarantine centres provided that their last destination is a town or city where Covid-19 tests are readily available.

It had said then that travellers will be fixed with a ‘wristband’ and were allowed to go for home quarantine while Covid-19 samples would be taken on the second day of arrival and if the result was negative, they do not have to continue the remainder of the quarantine.

Meanwhile, on another issue, Uggah said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has presented the standard operating procedures (SOP) guidelines for license entertainment centres who wish to operate.

“They must comply with the Karaoke SOP provided and we will not hesitate to stop any premises which did not comply with the SOP,” he said, adding that this directive is effective starting Aug 20.

For indoor busking activities, he said they have to be based on the Live Event SOP provided by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“This directive is also effective from Aug 20,” he added.