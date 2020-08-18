SCIB awarded contracts worth RM707.24 million

KUCHING: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd’s (SCIB) wholly-owned subsidiaries, SCIB International (Labuan) Ltd (SILL) and SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd (SIBS), have been awarded a total of three engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts valued at RM707.24 million in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Chief executive officer and managing director of SCIB, Rosland Othman, said: “The three projects that the Company has been awarded will strengthen our order book as well as our financial position. These latest projects also show that we are diversifying geographically as two of the projects are located outside of Malaysia”.

SILL accepted a letter of award (LOA) from Serba Dinamik International Ltd (SDIL), a subsidiary of Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad (SDHB), for an EPCC contract located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, worth RM607.77 million entailing enabling works, infrastructure and landscaping of Phase 1 of a hybrid mall together with management/sales office. The work for this project will commence in October 2020 and end in September 2024.

SIBS accepted a LOA from Serba Dinamik Development Sdn Bhd (SDDSB), a subsidiary of SDHB, for an EPCC contract in Pengerang, Daerah Kota Tinggi, Johor Darul Tazim, Malaysia worth RM43.88 million to commence from October 2020 and end in May 2021.

The award involves piling works of a strata-titled commercial project comprising a 28-storey office block with three levels of commercial space as well as three service apartment blocks of 23-storeys, 25-storeys and 15-storeys respectively, together with parking, commercial and other amenities.

The projects awarded by SDIL and SDDSB are considered related-party transactions as Datuk DrMohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, is the non-independent non-executive chairman and major shareholder of SCIB.

Karim is also the group managing director/chief executive officer and major shareholder of SDHB. As such, Karim is deemed to be interested in the contracts awarded.

The Board of Directors of SCIB had sought and received the approval of new shareholders’ mandates and an extension from SCIB shareholders of the mandate pursuant to Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad in relation to recurrent related party transactions exceeding RM1 million and more than one per cent of the consolidated net assets of SCIB.

SILL has also accepted a LOA from PT Cipta Multi Sarana worth RM55.59 million for earthwork job involving a toll-road construction project located in Prabumulih – Muara Enim. The project will commence October 2020 and end in April 2021.