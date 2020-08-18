Sg Tinjar boat capsize: Body of one victim found, another still missing

MIRI: The body of one of the two people, who went missing after their boat capsized in Sungai Tinjar at Long Mewah in Tinjar Baram late Saturday, was found by the search-and-recover (SAR) team yesterday.

Marudi police chief DSP Jo Heng, when contacted, confirmed that the discovery was made at around 4.30pm.

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Franky Setiawan Jena.

“The phone coverage at the scene is very poor, but I can confirm that one victim has been found,” he said, adding that the body was spotted at a section of the river, not far from the site where the boat had capsized.

The search is still on for the other missing person – Eduin Jala, aged 47.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, his side received a call about the incident at around 11.45pm last Saturday, from the headmaster of SK Long Aton.

Based on the information received, the teenager was among five people who were conducting repair works on the school.

After finishing work around 2.30pm that day, they went to a fishing spot, about a 20-minute boat ride upriver from the school.

“Upon returning from the fishing trip at around 9.30pm, the boat that they were in hit a rock – causing it to

capsize.

“Three of them managed to swim to safety, while two others were swept away by strong currents,” said Law, citing the witnesses’ accounts.

Following a report lodged by SK Long Aton headmaster, a SAR team was activated around 6.30am on Sunday, which comprised some members of the school staff and local villagers.

Later, the operation was led by a team from Marudi Fire and Rescue station.

The operation to look for the other missing resumes today.