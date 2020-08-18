Shafie: What did Anifah do about Philippines claim over Sabah as foreign minister?

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 18): Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has hit back at Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman who questioned his silence over the Philippines’ claim on Sabah.

Shafie responded to Anifah by throwing a question back to the former by asking the former foreign minister what he had done about the claim during his time in office?

He said as the then-foreign minister, Anifah should have raised the issue with his counterpart from the Philippines.

“They kept quiet, they did nothing and now they blame me. I was not the Foreign Minister… he had the right to raise this issue with his counterpart,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from the United Sabahan Smallholders Association today.

Shafie said this when asked to comment on a statement by Anifah, who questioned on his silence on the issue when it resurfaced last month.

Anifah recently said he was disappointed with Shafie’s silence on the matter which resurfaced recently when Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr took to social media, tweeting “Sabah is not in Malaysia” in response to a tweet by the Embassy of the United States in Manila on its relief aid to the returning Filipino repatriates from Sabah.

“Why has the Chief Minister remained silent when Philippines staked the claim on our beloved state? This is a matter of security for all Sabahans and when I say Sabahans I mean all Sabahans.

“It does not matter what race you are whether you are Bajau, Suluk, Brunei, Kadazan, Dusun, Sungai, Melanau, Murut among others we are are all under threat,” said Anifah.

He was of the opinion that the Chief Minister should show strength and debunk any claims by Philippines at this crucial time and that Shafie’s silence on the matter reflected that he is incapable and inexperienced as a Chief Minister.

“He cannot and we cannot rely on the federal government to resolve this issue alone. It is our state,” Anifah said.

Reiterating that Sabah does not belong to the Philippines, Shafie said in fact, this had been stressed to the Philippine Ambassador Charles Jose when he visited Sabah last year.

“I raised the issue when the Philippine Ambassador visited Sabah last year. I told him, don’t ask about the legal rights of Sabah. We were consulted by the Cobbold Commission (and the) United Nations in 1960, Sabah does not belong to them and that is the legal standing.

“This was decided by the United Nations… Sabah has independence and is not part of the Philippines (so) don’t listen to them,” he added.

Shafie stressed that the state government is not keeping quiet and is fighting through legal means.

“In fact the former state Attorney General together with her counterpart at the federal level went to Spain where there is a case on this matter,

In July last year, the purported heirs of the Sultan of Sulu had obtained an order from the Superior Court of Justice in Madrid to appoint a sole arbitrator to decide the dispute (the Spanish Arbitration) – concerning the 1878 Deed of Cession between the then Sultan of Sulu, Baron Overbeck of Austria and Alfred Dent.

“So don’t accuse me of keeping quiet and not doing anything… we will defend the stand that Sabah does not belong to Philippines,

“This is not my priority now (as) I am facing an election. I am aware that this is their political agenda but I am confident that Sabahans will not fall for it.,” said Shafie.