Two discharged, acquitted over death of man in Sarikei in 2017

SIBU (Aug 18): Two men, charged with the murder of a 55-year-old man in a chili farm in Sarikei in 2017, have been discharged and acquitted by the High Court here.

Udi Ambo, 31, and Ngumbang Abang, 40, were each charged with Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code, which provides for the mandatory death sentence.

They were alleged to have caused the death of Jampong Jon, 55, on March 19, 2017 between 12.30am until 3.30am at the farm at Ulu Sungai Enseluai Sare.

In his ruling, Judge Datuk Lee Heng Cheong said he preferred the sworn testimony by both accused that they acted out of self defence and that they had succeeded on the balance of probabilities in proving their defence.

He said he had also made the decision after considering the testimony from the prosecution, the sworn testimony of both accused, and re-evaluation of the testimonies from both the accused and the prosecution.

Udi was represented by counsel Rosli Kapor, who was assisted by Harold Emparak Kerebo, while Ngumbang was represented by counsel Jacob Wong.

Sixteen prosecution witnesses were called to testify against the accused.

Deputy public prosecutor Yong Suk Hui prosecuted the case.