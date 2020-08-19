4G coverage in Kiulu undergoing active expansion

KOTA KINABALU: The government through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is actively expanding 4G coverage in Kiulu which used to have only spotty radio coverage with 3G network.

In a statement yesterday, MCMC said efforts are being carried out in six main locations in Kiulu namely Pukak, Lokub, Mantob, Kitapol, Kampung Sinorut and Kampung Gonipis, and the expansion would increase high-speed 4G data coverage as well as audio service.

“This process involves fibre optics connection to all transmitter towers in the locations, involving almost 39 kilometre-long fibre optic cables and the project is expected to complete by end of this year,” it said.

The MCMC added that the digital infrastructure would be used by all service providers to meet the needs of local residents for quality service and good user experience, besides boosting the economy and ecotourism in Kiulu.

“All upgrades will be using the allocation from the Universal Service Provision Fund,” it added.

For the record, thousands of villagers in the sub-district in Tuaran have appealed to the government to set up a telecommunications tower in the area immediately.

In 2013, villagers in Kampung Tomis, Tiong Ratau, Tiong Gondohon, Tiong Simpodon, Tiong Perungusan, Tiong Karanaan, Tiong Tomburung, Lokos, Sinulihan and Wasai already voiced out their appeal in the media, and some of teachers in the areas said setting up telecommunications tower is important to help school teachers and students to look for additional information for their teaching and learning process.

Meanwhile in June last year, it was reported that MCMC in collaboration with the Education Ministry and telecommunication companies had conducted a study to expedite the construction of telecommunication towers in Kiulu state constituency.