ASB pays out dividend returns, bonuses worth RM151.9 billion in 30 years   

KUALA LUMPUR: The Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) has grown to be the largest unit trust fund in the country, with wide ranging investments in various financial assets and major national companies in Malaysia today.

It has disbursed dividend returns and bonuses amounting to RM151.9 billion to its unit-holders since its introduction on Jan 2, 1990.

It was the second unit trust launched by Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), following the launch of Sekim Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN) in 1981.

Managed by Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), the ASB has a couple of unique features – it is a RM1 fixed-priced fund and only requires a minimum initial investment of RM10.

As at June 15 this year, it had more than 10 million unit-holders, with RM169-billion units in circulation.

In a message to mark the trust fund’s 30th anniversary themed ‘Aspirasi Anda, Amanah Kami’, PNB group chairperson Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz said: “Throughout this 30-year period, ASB has provided dividend returns and bonuses amounting to RM151.9 billion to our unit-holders, despite at times being confronted with challenging economic crises.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite all of you to participate in the various contests and investment campaigns that we have organised in conjunction with this anniversary celebration.”

PNB president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn also expressed his appreciation to all ASB investors who had remained loyal over the past three decades. In this respect, he said various improvements had been introduced for the convenience of the investors.

“In the past, ASB officers had to go to the ground and into the villages and rural areas to introduce ASB, and (they) were recording investor’s transactions in investment books manually.

“Today, however, ASB’s investment facilities have undergone an evolution – from a network of agents and post offices, then improved to Internet banking, and most recently, the introduction of the myASNB portal and mobile application,” he said in a statement.

According to him, now the investors can also name the beneficiaries for their investments in ASB through the ‘Hibah Amanah’ and ‘Declaration of Trusts’.

“We hope with these facilities, more Bumiputera investors would choose ASB as their investment product of choice,” he said.

Meanwhile, ASNB chief executive officer and executive director Mohammad Hussin said the objective of ASNB running investment campaigns and contests in conjunction with ASB’s 30th anniversary was to show the group’s appreciation to existing investors and also to reach out to new investors.

He called upon all 10 million ASB investors to take the opportunity to be involved in various activities and in the process, they would stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth more than RM1 million.

The first campaign is ‘Kumpul dan Menang’ (Collect N Win) offering prizes worth over RM1 million, while the second campaign ‘Jom Auto Labur’ (Let’s Auto-Invest) is offering a brand-new Proton Saga 1.3L Premium AT as the main prize. The campaign period is running until this Dec 17.

Mohammad said to qualify for the ‘Kumpul dan Menang’ campaign, participants would only need to make a minimum investment of RM30 to collect one entry point – or three entry points if the investment was made via the myASNB portal and mobile application.

He said for the ‘Jom Auto Labur’ campaign, existing Auto [email protected] users would only need to make an additional minimum of RM30 monthly deduction in ASB on top of the existing deduction, while new users would need to set a minimum monthly deduction of RM60.

To start using the ‘Auto Labur’ facility, ASB investors would first need to register online via www.myasnb.com.my to become a user of myASNB portal.

“The more participation points collected, the greater the chance of winning. All investors need to do is invest in ASB to collect as many entry points as possible. This is the best time for those who do not yet have an ASB account to start investing,” added Mohammad.

As for the ‘ASB Short Video’ contest, there are four categories, namely the ‘LIGHTS, CAMERA & ACTION’, ‘Detik Indah ASB’, ‘Cerita Labur Adik’ and ‘Cerita Labur Si Cilik’ – offering prizes worth RM50,000, RM33,000, RM18,000 and RM18,000, respectively.

The closing date for entries is this Sept 30.

For more information, log on to https://www.asnb.com.my/asb30tahun.php.