Awang Daud appointed as non-independent non-executive chairman of i-Stone

KUCHING: i-Stone Group Bhd (i-Stone) today announced the appointment of its substantial shareholder Datuk Awang Daud Awang Putera as the company’s non-executive non-independent chairman.

Awang who is the co-founder of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd and executive chairman and major shareholder of Minetech Resources Bhd as well as Chairman of ADAP 4orty Global Sdn Bhd (ADAP), a privately-held group with interests in quarrying, retail, food and beverage (F&B), oil and gas (O&G”, technology and realty.

In a statement, Awang Daud expressed, “As an entrepreneur, one must continuously find ways to expand the businesses. To be a substantial shareholder as well as chairman of i-Stone represent one of the crucial puzzles that would fit into my corporate portfolio as well as the long term business strategy of being

specialised as a one stop automation with manufacturing capabilities, as it complements and provide synergies in our previous projects in the field of oil and gas, telecommunications, retails and more.”

“With i-Stone, we are confident with its high product customization and high level of technical sophistication which provides new avenues of tapping into the market of various business segments within the F&B and O&G aside the existing electrical and electronics segment.

“We intend to work through our vast platforms and relationships with the market players, and as we move towards building Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and tap into various industry with automation, aside from the traditional usage of automation for productivity, we believe the focus should also be extended to industries that involve high level of hazardous activities, such that high tech robotic machine which could entirely replace the human interface within the

hazardous environment.”

Managing director of i-Stone, Rebecca Tee welcomed Awang on board as the group’s chairman.

“With his 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, we are looking forward to exploring and building solid developments together for the company.”

“We see plenty of digital transformation opportunities across different fields and with i-Stone’s specialisation in automation, data management, system development and application solutions, we are confident that we will be able to build a smart and sustainable workflow that enables cost and time efficiency, and E&E manufacturing area and now,” said Tan.

“With the sheer market size, i-Stone’s specialisation enables the Group to market themselves towards mid-sized corporate segments, SMI and SME sectors by enhancing productivity.

“With Awang Daud as the company’s new non-executive non-independent chairman, the group aims to venture into industry revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) by further exploring and developing sustainable intelligent networking, and end-to-end systems for machines and processes.”