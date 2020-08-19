Better to let people decide

KOTA KINABALU: If countries such as Singapore and South Korea could hold elections, why can’t Sabah do the same? asked caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Although he was reluctant to call for an election, Shafie thought that he would rather let the people of Sabah decide than surrender the power to Tan Sri Musa Aman’s coalition.

“From the beginning I was reluctant to dissolve the State assembly. But looking at the situation, rather than handing over power to them, I thought it would be better to let the people decide who will lead Sabah,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“If Singapore, Slim River, South Korea have held their elections and the United States will also be doing so in November, why can’t Sabah? This is something that we have to arrange,” added Shafie.

In light of the pandemic, he said the State Government had decided to purchase 10 million face masks and hand sanitisers that will be placed at the district polling centres and offices on polling day.

Speaking to reporters after launching Sabah Credit Corporation’s (SCC) Micro Credit and SME loan schemes yesterday, Shafie said measures will be taken to ensure that voters comply with all standard operating procedures (SOP) on polling day on September 26.

He disclosed that the Covid-19 Command Centre might restrict certain forms of campaigning if it was considered unsafe.

“I have informed the Chief Minister’s Department to manage the supply of face masks and hand sanitizers to voting centres and offices conducting the election.

“We must ensure all voters queue up according to the stipulated SOP and if there are voters who do not have face mask, the team on duty would provide them,” he said.

“I don’t want to jeopardise anything. For the right to vote, it’s ok, but the right to campaign, we have to look into it. If it jeopardises safety, then certain actions have to be taken,” he said.

He was responding to a question on whether the voter turnout in the coming Sabah state election would be affected by measures to stem Covid-19.

On Monday, Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said EC would be taking Covid-19 preventive measures as advised by the Health Ministry (MOH) and what was important was the collaboration between EC and the agencies involved to formulate and implement the necessary SOP.

Nomination Day for the 16th State Legislative Assembly of Sabah was set on Sept 12 while early voting would take place on Sept 22.

Separately, when asked to comment on the proposal for Warisan’s allies to use the same logo in the upcoming elections, Shafie said that he will not force them do so but insisted that it is better for the coalition to contest using under one logo.

Shafie said the party was ready in terms of seat distribution and identifying winnable candidates.

“This is important for us is to determine the political direction, continuous development and progress in Sabah…what is important to us is political stability at state level…if there is no stability, it would not encourage foreign investors to come to Sabah,” he said.

Commenting on the application for a judicial review against the decision to dissolve Sabah’s assembly while the key dates for Sabah election had been announced, he said the matter was subject to the court and EC.

“I don’t want to say anything about that… we will leave it to the court. EC has the power to announce the state election dates and the court has its power…similarly the TYT (Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri), he too has his specific power,” he said.