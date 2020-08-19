Court dismisses Rosmah’s bid to obtain Sri Ram’s letter of appointment

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): The High Court here today dismissed Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to obtain Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram’s appointment letter as senior Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) in her corruption case in connection with the supply and installation of solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan made the ruling after finding that the wife of the former prime minister has not given any justification for the production of Sri Ram’s letter of appointment.

More importantly, Justice Mohamed Zaini said, Rosmah has not given any basis to contend that she has the right in law to demand a copy of the letter of appointment.

Rosmah, 68, is on trial on one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving RM6.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s managing director, Saidi Abang Samsudin in connection with the solar energy project.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former assistant Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Ministry of Education through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017. – Bernama