Covid-19: Back to double digits with 16 new positive cases today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): The number of Covid-19 positive cases today returned to double digits with 16 new cases, namely 12 local transmissions and four imported cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 9,235 and the number of active cases to 185.

He said all seven new cases involved three local cases in Kedah, namely two from the Sala Cluster and one from the Tawar Cluster.

“Meanwhile, Penang had four cases from the Tawar Cluster and one case in Johor, namely from a screening conducted on ships in Johor and the case has been admitted to Hospital Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom,” he said in a media statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 23 patients who have recovered brought the cumulative number of fully recovered cases to 8,925 or 96.6 per cent of the total number of cases. – Bernama.