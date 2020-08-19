Covid-19: Infections drop to single digit with 7 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new Covid-19 positive cases returned to a single digit with seven cases recorded yesterday, namely four imported and three local transmissions.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the total number of positive cases to 9,219 and the number of active cases to 192.

He said the new cases in the country involved three local cases in Kedah, namely two from the Sala Cluster and one from the Tawar Cluster.

“The four imported cases involved two Malaysians and two non-citizens, three cases are from Bangladesh and one from the United Kingdom,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 26 cases who recovered from the virus yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 8,902 (96.4 per cent of the total number of cases).

He said so far there are eight positive cases of Covid-19 being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with two cases requiring respiratory support.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, no increase in Covid-19-related deaths were recorded yesterday, keeping the death toll at 125.

On the Tawar Cluster, he said with the addition of the new cases, the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 for the cluster was currently 47.

“As of 12pm today (yesterday), 1,490 people have been screened in this cluster, namely 1,195 individuals have been screened in Kedah with 40 cases testing positive, 858 negative and 297 individuals still waiting for results.

“In Penang, 286 people were screened, and seven tested positive, 216 individuals tested negative and 63 still waiting for the results while in Perak, nine people were screened, all of whom tested negative,” he said. — Bernama