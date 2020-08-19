Jamawi claims he felt unwelcome in Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Former Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar said he had high hopes in Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) when he joined the party in 2018, but he felt unwelcome.

After spending 26 months in Warisan, he left the party because all his hopes were dashed as his presence was not appreciated, he claimed.

“When I left my old house (Umno) for a new place, I hoped to get a good landlord (Warisan) who would accord me good treatment in the new house.

“This however never materialised because even though I had done my best to increase the support for Warisan, I was not really welcomed there,” he said.

“During the 26 months I successfully opened up 65 branches and signed up 6,000 new members for Warisan. I personally handed over the membership application forms to party President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal but sadly, until today, the applications were never processed,” Jamawi claimed.

He said this issue was raised by the applicants in two general assemblies and he was unable to provide them with a satisfactory reply, adding that so far, they have yet to be issued membership cards or even membership numbers.

“It is also disappointing when Warisan leaders rejected our invitation to our division’s annual meeting. Based on all this, my supporters urged me to leave Warisan because they did not welcome us,” he said.

Jamawi, who has pledged support for former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, also claimed that the inaction by the party made him feel unwelcome in his ‘new house’.

“Since joining Warisan 26 months ago, I have focused my time on serving my constituents… I did not spend time politicking,” he said.

Jamawi was of the opinion that even though the Chief Minister understood that Kemabong needs more allocation for development, some of the policies implemented there required federal assistance to be completed.

Therefore it is imperative that the Sstate Government has a good working relationship with its federal counterpart, he said.