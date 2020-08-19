‘JKR to instruct Pan Borneo contractor to fix damaged road surface’

MIRI: The contractor responsible for the section of the Pan Borneo Highway from Sungai Tangap in Sibuti to Jalan Pujut Link Road here will be asked to do repair works along a damaged stretch there, said Public Works Department (JKR) Miri engineer Chong Chi Fam.

He said this when contacted by The Borneo Post Monday over complaints by road users involved in several near-misses, particularly at the uneven stretch near Laku Water Treatment Plant, due to them having to avoid the ridges on the road surface as well as ponding during heavy downpour.

“The Pan Borneo contractor will get it repaired. JKR will instruct them to take remedial action,” said Chong.

Earlier, road user Bajak Bukoh from Bakong related how smaller vehicles are particularly affected by this stretch, as the drivers would be unable to manoeuvre around the bumps or ponded areas due to oncoming traffic.

“This damaged stretch is getting worse and it should have been repaired many months ago,” said Bajak, who drives a pickup truck.

He added the stretch in question is sandwiched between two raised lanes of the Pan Borneo Highway project and the frequent passage of heavy, earth-laden lorries has caused the road surface to sink unevenly and be water-logged during heavy rain.