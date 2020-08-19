KKMM increase collaborations with e-commerce companies to help market SME products

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia will increase collaborations with giant e-commerce companies to help small and medium enterprises (SME) in rural areas market their products on digital platforms.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, said these collaborations through the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) were to boost the national economy which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Efforts by the government (to strengthen digital marketing) alone are not enough, we have to work with the digital platforms which are stable and have collaborations with international brands,” he told reporters at the launch of the e-commerce platform company Aladdin Group here yesterday.

He said this collaboration will focus on marketing food and halal products, especially those produced by Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“We will also help entrepreneurs get the ‘Produk Ummah’ logo from the Malaysia International Institute of Islamic Cooperation.

“The logo serves to show that the product was made by Muslim entrepreneurs and will help them market their products faster while they wait for the halal logo from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia which take a longer time to be processed,” he said.

He added that MDEC will also continue to train rural entrepreneurs how they can use the digital platform through the Perkhidmatan e-Dagang Setempat initiative.

Earlier, Zahidi attended the agreement ceremony between Aladdin Group and its partner companies. — Bernama