Many still flouting MCO directives – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Despite the Movement Control Order (MCO) being in place for 155 days, 71 of which have been under the more flexible Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), many individuals continue to defy directives.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said until yesterday, 136 individuals were compounded while four more were remanded, including 96 who were involved in activities that hampered physical distancing.

“Six more were for not wearing face masks, others were for failing to record details of visits, failing to settle quarantine centre payments and also for not wearing disposable aprons,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail, who is also Defence Minister, said the Compliance Task Force headed by the police made 67,493 inspections yesterday.

A total of 4,981 compliance teams involving 17,401 personnel monitored 4,229 supermarkets; 5,473 restaurants; 1,747 hawkers; 1,781 factories; 3,842 banks and 1,063 government offices.

Ismail Sabri said 1,676 land transport terminals, 315 water transport terminals as well as 103 air transport terminals were monitored.

As for Op Benteng, he said 64 roadblocks were mounted in which 25,458 cars were inspected while two foreigners were arrested for immigration offences.

Police also made 401 inspections on individuals undergoing home quarantine, all of whom were found to have adhered to standard operating procedures.

He said from July 24 to yesterday, 12,926 individuals returned home from abroad and were placed in 62 hotels and four public training institutes, of which 43 were sent to hospital for treatment and 5,694 were allowed home.

Also, checks by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Enforcement teams showed that essential goods were sufficient nationwide and easily available, he said. – Bernama