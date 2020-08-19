Manyin: Final decision lies with CM on fielding which candidates in Opar, Mambong

SERIAN: It is up to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to make the final decision on the candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Opar and Mambong, said Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president, regarded as the most senior Bidayuh leader in GPS, said a few names have been identified for recommendation as candidates in the two Bidayuh-majority seats to the chief minister in his capacity as the GPS chairman.

“For Opar, we have two to three names to be submitted to CM (Chief Minister). Mambong is also not finalised yet, because you see SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) is also claiming the seat but the incumbent now is already officially a member of PBB.

“So, we will leave it to CM who has the sole prerogative (to make the final decision). As for the rest of the Bidayuh seats, we hope all the incumbents will be there (to defend their seats),” he told the media after the agriculture and livestock input presentation for Tebedu constituency at Kampung Pichin near here today.

There are eight state seats identified as Bidayuh majority seats. Apart from Opar and Mambong, the other six are Tasik Biru, Serembu, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

Only the seat of Opar is currently not represented by GPS. Its incumbent is Dato Ranum Mina, who has been recently named by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) as the party’s candidate to defend the seat.

According to recent news reports, SUPP, a component of GPS, recently named the party’s Opar branch chairman Niponi Undek as the a potential candidate for the seat.

Mambong, just like Opar, is also considered a SUPP traditional seat and the party recently named three potential candidates namely Jimson Jium, Ahkim Sarok and Andrew Victor Nub for the seat.

The incumbent for Mambong is Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is now in PBB. Dr Jerip first won the seat (then known as Bengoh) in 2001 when he was in SUPP and defended it in 2016 as a Barisan Nasional direct candidate.

According to Manyin, GPS is also looking at who are the potential opponents in those Bidayuh seats in order to be better prepared.

On another matter, Manyin, who is also five-term Tebedu assemblyman since 1996, said he will leave it to the party leadership to decide whether he will defend the seat in the coming state election.

Whether or not he will contest or not, Manyin said his goal in the next election is to get all these eight seats delivered to GPS.

“I am going to work hard, very hard, I want to make sure all the eight Bidayuh seats are going to be won by GPS, with good majorities. That is my goal,” he said.

Earlier, Manyin in his speech, said the 12th State Election was expected soon and he called on the Bidayuh community to stay united and fully support GPS.

“When the election is called, probably this October or November or January or February next year, we Bidayuhs must continue supporting GPS to continue forming the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the event was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, and it saw 182 smallholders receiving inputs under the state government’s Agriculture Facilitation Fund (AFF).

In his speech, Uggah who is also PBB deputy president, warned the voters against some parties who are only good in making promises during election season.

“Some of them said they will lower prices of petrol if they win the election. Did that happen? No.

“And some of them, who were ministers even in Kuala Lumpur before, are now saying they have better programmes than GPS. I hope you don’t fall for these,” he said.