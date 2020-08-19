Miri police arrest 5 men believed to be involved in abduction of man at Jalan Bintang

MIRI (Aug 19): Police have nabbed five men believed to be involved in the abduction of a man yesterday, less than 12 hours after the case was reported.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the five, aged between 18 and 40.

“The police have successfully arrested five suspects who abducted a man at Jalan Bintang at around 4pm on Tuesday.

“The suspects were nabbed at a hotel in the city centre at around 1am today,” he said.

Lim also said that the police also seized an MPV – a Toyota Alphard, which is believed to have been used by the suspects in the incident.

“Police also seized a few other exhibits during the arrest,” he added.

To a question, Lim said police believed that the motive behind the abduction was related to illegal business.

“Police is investigating the case under Section 363 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Yesterday, a video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media where a man was seen being pushed into an MPV by the suspects at Jalan Bintang here at around 4.30pm.

He was later found in front of a bank at Jalan Merbau in city centre at around 6pm.