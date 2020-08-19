MMEA intercepts tugboat, barge with no port clearance pass off Tg Jerijih

KUCHING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) intercepted a tugboat and barge at 3.1 nautical miles southwest off Tanjung Jerijih on Monday.

MMEA Tanjung Manis Zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Ariz Md Kassim said the vessels were stopped by the agency’s Guard Boat 22 at about 2.30pm during Op Permai covering Belawai waters.

There were tonnes of gravel and also a crane on board the barge, he added.

“Following an inspection, we found that the crew had failed to produce any document indicating that they had the port clearance for the journey.

“All those on board the tugboat were apprehended – all are men, aged between 20 and 65, comprising two locals and four Indian nationals.

“All of them, however, had valid identification documents on them at the time,” he said in a statement issued here yesterday.

The boat and the barge, including its load, were later brought to the HSL Jetty in Tanjung Manis for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 for failure to submit the port clearance documents for the journey.

“MMEA Sarawak will intensify its monitoring and patrol over Sarawak waters to prevent illegal activities.

“In this regard, we also call upon the public, especially the maritime community, to channel to MMEA information about any illegal activity occurring in Sarawak waters.

“They can do this by calling MMEA Sarawak operations centre via 082-432544, MERS via 999, or MMEA Tanjung Manis Maritime Zone via 084-613292, which operates 24 hours,” said Mohd Ariz.