Motorcyclist crashes into lamp post, dies

MUKAH: A 59-year-old motorcyclist died after he crashed into a lamp post at KM5 Jalan Mukah-Oya here on Monday night.

District police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said the victim, identified as Matthew Narawi Jugah, was making his way here alone when the incident happened around 7.40pm.

“Initial investigation found the victim’s motorcycle skidded before ramming into the lamp post.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel and the body was sent to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said yesterday.

Police have classified the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.